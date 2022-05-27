Teenage cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Waterford

James Cox

A teenage cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a car in Waterford on Thursday afternoon, she was airlifted to hospital following the crash.

The collision occurred on Clonea Road, Dungarvan, at approximately 4pm on Thursday.

The cyclist, a girl in her teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital by helicopter and remains in a critical condition.

The female driver (late 30s) of the car was treated at the scene for shock.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators. This has since concluded and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonea Road area this afternoon and who may have footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.