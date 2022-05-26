Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 16:18

Senior Galway county hurler gets two-year driving ban

Jack Grealish has received a two-year driving ban after pleading guilty to driving without insurance.  
Gordon Deegan

Senior Galway county hurler Jack Grealish has received a two-year driving ban after pleading guilty to driving without insurance.

Imposing the two-year ban, Judge Mary Lambkin said on Thursday: "Am I supposed to be relieved that he only drives without insurance every three years?”

At Gort District Court, Judge Larkin imposed the two-year driving ban on Mr Grealish (25), of Hawk Hill, Gort, Co Galway, after he pleaded guilty to driving a 151 D registered vehicle with no insurance contrary to Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act at Queen Street, Gort on December 12th, 2019.

Gort clubman Mr Grealish has established himself as a first choice corner-back for the Galway senior hurlers this year under manager Henry Shefflin and lined out for the senior team against Dublin last weekend.

In court gardaí told Judge Larkin that Mr Grealish has a previous conviction from 2018 of driving with no insurance.

Solicitor for Mr Grealish, Olivia Lynch, told Judge Larkin that the 2018 no insurance conviction related to an offence from 2016.

In response, Judge Larkin said: “Am I supposed to be relieved that he only drives without insurance every three years?”

Judge Larkin said: “Mr Grealish now. Is he not working? Can he afford to get his own insurance?”

In response, Ms Lynch said: "He did have his own insurance - and this is an unfortunate situation.”

“Mr Grealish had insurance on his own vehicle, and he borrowed his brother's vehicle to go in and collect a takeaway because his own vehicle wasn't in a position to drive. He thought he was insured.”

Ms Lynch told Judge Larkin that Mr Grealish is self-employed as a driver and drives an articulated truck.

Judge Larkin said: “The consequences are that I have to disqualify him from driving as this is his second no insurance offence and I have to disqualify him for two years."

Judge Larkin also imposed a fine of €200.

