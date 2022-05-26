Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 11:58

Monkeypox case identified in Northern Ireland

The first case of monkeypox on the island of Ireland has been detected.

It is in Northern Ireland, according to the Press Association with a briefing of the North's health officials expected later.

A number of countries in Europe have reported cases, while Wales announced its first case this morning.

The virus causes mild-flu like symptoms and a chicken-pox like rash.

Dr Giri Shankar, director of health protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We are working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, and we are ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in Wales.

“The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.

“Everyone is being asked to be aware of the monkeypox symptoms, but it is important that gay and bisexual men are alert as it’s believed to be spreading in sexual networks.

“Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”

There are now believed to be 79 cases of monkeypox in the UK.

