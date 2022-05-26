Harris admits it is 'frustrating' Leaving Cert students have no results date

James Cox

The Minister for Higher Education admits it is "frustrating" that students about to sit their Leaving Certificate exams have no idea when they can expect their results.

They could be delayed until September because of a second sitting of the tests in July, and the time that will be needed to meet a Government pledge that results won't be marked any lower than last year.

It means the date of the results is unlikely to be known when Leaving Cert students enter the exam halls on June 8th.

Minister Simon Harris has said urgent clarity is needed.

"I have conveyed this in the strongest possible terms to the Department of Education, to the State Examinations Commission, who ultimately decided the date."

He added: "I am hopeful that the date can be a little bit earlier than last year, I really think it needs to be. My understanding is that the State Examinations Commission seem to want to wait for the first exams to start, so they can see how many students actually take the first exam, therefore how many might need the second chance.

'Stressful time'

"But it is a very stressful time, and it would be hugely helpful the results could come out in August rather than September."

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, who is chair of the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, has also called for urgent clarity for students on a results date.

"Students need a clear picture of the timeframe in which they will know their results, get their CAO offers and move forward with their plans. Students obviously cannot search for accommodation for their first year of higher education, training or an apprenticeship if they do not yet know where they will be based."

He also said third level institutions need clarity over the date of results, so they can prepare for the registration of first year students.

“As chair of the Oireachtas committee on education, I really want to welcome the improvements which will ensure further education and apprenticeships are no longer hidden away and are now on the same par as higher education.

"Across the country over the next few months, Leaving Cert students will be considering their next steps and making big decisions. This can be a stressful period for many, and we do not need to add to that stress with uncertainty over the timeframe. Let’s give school leavers some much-needed clarity and announce the results date now.”