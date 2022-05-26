Jessie Buckley and Dermot Kennedy among guests for Late Late Show’s 60th birthday

Jessie Buckley and Dermot Kennedy are among a star-studded line-up of guests for the Late Late Show’s 60th birthday celebrations this Friday.

The final show of the season will also see Miriam Mullins, Racheal Diyaolu, Catherine Corless, Rosanna Davison, Charlie Bird and Claire Bird make an appearance.

Kerry woman Jessie Buckley has earned Oscar nominations and wowed at the Met Gala, and is now making an album with renowned singer-songwriter and record producer Bernard Butler, formerly of Britpop stars Suede and McAlmont and Butler.

They will join host Ryan Tubridy to chat about how their love of the Kerry landscape brought them together and inspired their collaboration.

Dublin singer-songwriting sensation Dermot Kennedy, home in Ireland during his ongoing world tour, will join forces with RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform his new chart-topping single ‘Something to Someone’.

Mario Rosenstock will channel his inner Christy Moore with a song to celebrate 60 years of The Late Late Show.

Ireland’s latest boxing world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will be bringing in their gold medals and chatting about their incredible achievements.

Many musicians will also join to share their memories of appearing on the show over the years, including Clannad’s Moya Brennan, Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Christy Dignam and Billy McGuinness from Aslan, as well as Shobsy and Lyra.

Plus, to wrap up the season - and another decade - there will be special 60th birthday wishes on the night from past guests including Peter Kay, Imelda May, Cliff Richards, Michael Parkinson, Adam King, Conan O’Brien, Michael Flatley and Chris Hadfield.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday at 9.35pm.