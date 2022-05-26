Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 07:33

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The front pages feature details of the Texas school shooting, and difficulties with the ongoing Irish rental crisis.
Thursday's front pages are dominated by ongoing investigations into the Texas school shooting, and the worsening Irish rental crisis.

The Irish Times leads with details from the Texas school shooting, as investigators have found the gunman sent a message on social media about his plan minutes before the massacre.

The Irish Examiner reports that letting agents are overwhelmed by demand, with up to 100 enquiries about one property being received in just an hour.

Thousands of high-paid workers are getting financial assistance for rent while low-paid tenants are being left without supports, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror both lead with the words of the Texas gunman before he shot 19 children.

And the Irish Daily Mail reports that TDs and Senators were guests at an event hosted by the gambling sector just as the Oireachtas prepares to regulate the industry.

In Britain, the papers are almost wholly consumed with the publication of Sue Gray’s partygate report.

The Guardian and Financial Times report British prime minister Boris Johnson is “unbowed” in the wake of the senior civil servant’s findings, which laid bare the raucous culture of drinking that led to lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson was forced to deny a cover-up over wife Carrie’s alleged “Abba Party” at their Downing St flat not being investigated.

The Daily Mirror says partygoers were “laughing” at the rest of the country “sacrificing and mourning” during lockdown.

Meanwhile, i leads with accusations the revelations of “vomiting, fighting and partying until 4am” uncovered in the report constitute a “failure of leadership”, and Metro carries the line from the prime minister’s private secretary revealed in the report: “We got away with it”.

The Daily Star lashes Mr Johnson in typical sideways fashion.

Conversely, The Sun declares partygate “over”, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express question “what all the fuss is about”.

