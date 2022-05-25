Father of Santina Cawley admits assaulting ex-partner found guilty of murder

Olivia Kelleher

The father of two-year-old Santina Cawley who was murdered three years ago at an apartment in Cork has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to his former partner who was found guilty of killing his daughter.

Michael Cawley, of Leeside Apartments in Bachelors Quay in Cork city, appeared before Cork District Court on Wednesday in connection with a charge of assault causing harm to Karen Harrington on January 26th, 2021.

The offence occurred 18 months after Santina was found with catastrophic injuries at Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork.

The toddler was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died on the morning of July 5th 2019, despite the best efforts of medics to save her.

On Wednesday, no facts on the assault of Harrington (38) were outlined to Judge Joanne Carroll.

However, the charge sheet refers to the assault occurring at a bus stop at Merchants Quay in Cork city centre in January of last year.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that his 37-year-old client was prepared to plead guilty to the charge of assaulting Harrington.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for an adjournment of a fortnight in the case. He said the adjournment was required in order to canvas the question of whether there is to be a victim impact statement in the case.

Harrington is not obliged to give a statement but may choose to do so.

Judge Carroll adjourned the case until June 8th next. Mr Cawley was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance.

The facts of the case will be outlined in the next court hearing.

Jailed for life

Meanwhile, Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork was jailed for life earlier this month after a jury unanimously convicted her of the murder of Santina Cawley following a trial at the Central Criminal Court. The jury took under five hours to reach their verdict.

Harrington had vehemently denied any responsibility in relation to the death of the child. She gave direct evidence during the course of the trial in which she told the jury that she did not murder Santina.

Meanwhile, Michael Cawley, in a victim impact statement delivered via a family liaison officer, said that his beloved daughter was a “beautiful, happy, friendly, caring, fun-loving” girl.

“She enjoyed life — always smiling, she loved life, everyone loved her. She brought joy to my heart. She was my pride and joy. I will always be so proud of her.”