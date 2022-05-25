New stamps unveiled to celebrate the Gaeltacht as students are set to return

Two new stamps have been unveiled by An Post in celebration of the Gaeltacht, also known as Coláistí Samhraidh.

The new stamps come as students prepare to return to the Gaeltacht for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic forced the colleges to stay shut.

A rite of passage for many Irish teens, a trip to the Gaeltacht often marks their first trip away from home and parents.

More than 25,000 students will visit Coláistí Samhraidh in almost 40 locations this year.

The two stamps released celebrating the summer trip for students feature iconic objects associated with the Gaeltacht, including bacon and cabbage, sport, music, céilí dancing, first loves, fón póca bans, and the changeable Irish weather.

Manus Ó Luaitháirí, principal of Coláiste Árainn Mhóir in Donegal commented:“Coláiste Árainn Mhóir is delighted to welcome Gaeltacht students back to the island after two lonely summers.

“The stamps show the best parts of life at the Gaeltacht, and writing and receiving letters is an important part of life for students on our summer courses.

“I look forward to seeing them on letters and parcels all summer long.”