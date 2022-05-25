Algerian convicted in France for terrorist offences receives date for extradition hearing

Eoin Reynolds

An Algerian man who lived in Ireland for 20 years while he was wanted in France to serve a prison sentence for terrorism offences will face an extradition hearing at the High Court on June 24th.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the State and for Youcef Madani (53) told Mr Justice David Keane that all legal submissions will be ready on that date and the hearing will take about half a day.

At a previous bail hearing, the High Court heard that father of four, with an address at Firhouse in Tallaght, Dublin 24, is wanted in France having been convicted in 2001 for making false documents relating to facilitating terrorism involving weapons trafficking.

Madani was convicted in absentia as he was not present at the trial.

He had previously lived in France illegally, going by the name 'Abderrahmane Yahiaoui', and was arrested in Dublin last September when he was stopped while driving.

Detective Garda Robert Comerford, of the Extradition Unit in Dublin, said gardaí stopped Madani when he appeared under the name of Yahiaoui on the Schengen Information System, which showed him as wanted in France.

Despite objections from gardaí, Madani was granted bail and on Wednesday was remanded on continuing bail until the hearing in June.