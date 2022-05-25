Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 09:13

Gardaí seize €140,000 worth of drugs in Limerick

One man has been arrested in relation to the seizure on Tuesday
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Limerick have seized €140,000 worth of drugs as part of Operation Tara.

The ongoing operation is part of the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, aiming to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

On Tuesday evening, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs unit conducted a search of a vehicle in the Caherconlish area.

Approximately 2kg of suspected cocaine was discovered in the vehicle and one man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently being held at Henry St Garda station in Limerick City under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

