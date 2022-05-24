Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 21:27

Gardaí call for better pay and conditions amid staffing issues

Staffing issues in An Garda Síochána mean officers don't feel safe, protected or rewarded in their jobs.
Gardaí call for better pay and conditions amid staffing issues

James Cox

Staffing issues in An Garda Síochána mean officers don't feel safe, protected or rewarded in their jobs.

That is according to a speaker at this week's Garda Representative Association (GRA) Annual Conference, which is calling for better pay and conditions for their members.

The conference heard more and more gardai are leaving the job, with 30 officers resigning since January, and more than 150 retiring in the first five months of the year.

Detective Garda Graham O'Neill said morale is on the floor in stations right across the country.

Garda O'Neill said: "There are vacancies right across our organisation, recruitment is simply plugging gaps and the reality is we're running on fumes, but we're expected to get on with it.

"How can we be expected to keep people safe if we ourselves do not feel safe, protected or rewarded for the extraordinary work we do."

More in this section

Truck driver on trial over death of teenage cyclist in Dublin Truck driver on trial over death of teenage cyclist in Dublin
Medical scientists suspend strike action next week to allow for WRC talks Medical scientists suspend strike action next week to allow for WRC talks
Pubs forced to reduce opening hours amid staffing crisis Pubs forced to reduce opening hours amid staffing crisis
NI Secretary to commission abortion services ‘within weeks’ if Stormont does not act

NI Secretary to commission abortion services ‘within weeks’ if Stormont does not act

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more