Dublin teenager gets four months for hijacking taxi while out on bail

Tom Tuite

A youth who was on bail when he hijacked and wrecked a taxi in Dublin has been given a four-month custodial sentence.

The boy, now 16-years-old, was convicted at the Dublin Children's Court on Tuesday of an unlawful seizure of a taxi using intimidation on April 18th, 2021. The teen took the car while another member of his group attacked the driver.

Judge Paul Kelly noted from Garda evidence that three people had hired the taxi and asked to go to Drimnagh, Dublin 12 but "hopped out without paying the taxi driver".

However, the driver got out and ran after them, asking them to pay, but was assaulted by another member of the group who robbed the driver's phone.

The court heard the defendant and another youth got back in the taxi and drove off and the vehicle was later crashed.

Previous convictions

The teenage boy, accompanied to court by family members, had 37 previous convictions and was already serving a sentence.

Going into Tuesday's sentence hearing, the boy had five months left to serve in custody.

Judge Kelly described it as a "thoroughly disgraceful incident" and "a horrible crime that seriously impacted a taxi driver trying to make a living".

He said the courageous driver's car was badly damaged, his phone and cash were taken, and he received injuries during the incident. The judge noted the loss of the taxi left the driver out of work for quite a long time.

Defence counsel Katie Stevens said the boy had asked her to express his remorse. She said he was from a supportive family and did not have any addiction issues. While in custody, he has done courses in manual handling, the Safe pass, and victim empathy, she added.

Judge Kelly noted his guilty plea to the hijacking, but he said it happened while the teen was on bail. Consequently, he imposed a consecutive four-month custodial sentence.

Last month, the teen was given a four-year road ban for driving without insurance.

His prior convictions included burglary, drugs, violent disorder, production of an article in a dispute, theft and driving offences dating back to 2019.

The boy, who is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, earlier engaged in a bail support scheme, and the court heard he has also had to cope with bereavement.