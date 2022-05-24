Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 11:59

Four charged in connection with €50,000 seized in money laundering operation

The two women and two men were due to appear in court on Tuesday morning
Four people have been charged in connection with a money laundering investigation relating to the seizure of a large sum of cash last month.

Gardaí had previously arrested two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, having stopped a car on the M7 motorway in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Approximately €50,000 in cash was discovered in the vehicle and the two women were arrested at the scene.

Two further arrests of two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were later made in relation to the matter and all four were subsequently charged.

Gardaí said the four were due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Tuesday morning.

