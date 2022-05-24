Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 08:46

Gardaí release man being questioned over Kerry death

It follows the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 50s with 'serious injuries' at a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee
Gardaí have released a man held for questioning about the fatal assault of a man in Tralee, Co Kerry over the weekend.

It follows the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 50s with “serious injuries” at a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee on Sunday night.

Two men were arrested as part of a Garda investigation into the incident, with one aged in his 30s and the other in his 50s.

In an update this morning, a Garda spokesperson said the man in his 30s had been released without charge.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” they said.

“The second man arrested in relation to this incident remains in Garda custody.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

