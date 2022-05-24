Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 08:25

Teenage cyclist in critical condition after collision with taxi in Cork

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay shortly before 2am
Teenage cyclist in critical condition after collision with taxi in Cork

A teenage cyclist is in critical condition in hospital following a collision with a taxi in Cork city overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay shortly before 2am.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward and for anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again
Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend
Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more