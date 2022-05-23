Court sets new date for Boy B’s appeal against Ana Kriégel murder conviction

Peter Doyle

The appeal lodged by one of the teenagers convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriégel has been moved to a later date, at the request of the Court of Appeal.

The boy, known as Boy B, and his co-accused, Boy A, were both found guilty by unanimous verdicts of murdering the “lonely and vulnerable” 14-year-old girl in June 2019.

The boys were 13 years old when they attacked and killed Ana at an abandoned farmhouse at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Dublin, on May 14th, 2018.

The Court of Appeal had been due to hear an appeal against conviction, lodged by Boy B’s lawyers, next month. However, at a brief hearing on Monday, Court President Mr Justice George Birmingham said the previously arranged date of June 17th was causing “difficulty for one of judges”.

He also informed barristers representing the defence and prosecution sides in the case that a change to a later date was now being requested by the bench.

The appeal will now be held on June 22nd after Brendan Grehan SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and Andrew Forde BL, for Boy B, said they had no objection to the proposed new date.

Fresh evidence

Boy B – who was sentenced to 15 years’ detention for Ana's murder, to be reviewed after eight years – was not present in court for Monday’s hearing.

At a previous hearing on March 11th, the three-judge court was told the defence would be seeking to introduce fresh evidence during the appeal and challenge the admissibility of matters that were not challenged at trial.

Mr Grehan, for the DPP, said the State had received the submissions on behalf of Boy B the previous week and anticipated that the application to "enlarge grounds" and introduce fresh evidence would be opposed.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the court had received a notice of motion on behalf of Boy B seeking to amend the grounds of appeal and introduce fresh evidence.

Seoirse O Dunlaing BL, for Boy B, confirmed to the court that three further grounds were being sought.

In July 2020, Boy B’s lawyers told the Court of Appeal that they were making a "very unusual application" to exceed legal aid limits so the teenager could seek the services of a UK psychologist ahead of an appeal against his conviction.

The court was also told that the thrust of Boy B's appeal would focus on the refusal to allow before the jury the evidence of a clinical psychologist, who said Boy B was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing the assault on Ana and that lies he told to gardaí did not show he was guilty of murder.

The Court of Appeal has previously stated that when Boy B's appeal is heard, arrangements will be put in place for the hearing that both sides consider appropriate.

Minors

As both boys were children, the Central Criminal Court trial adopted procedures from the Children’s Court. Lawyers and judges wore suits and ties rather than gowns, while the public was denied access to the courtroom.

The court heard Boy B lured Ana from her home, knowing that his friend was waiting to attack her in the derelict farmhouse. He gave several different versions of events to gardaí, but eventually admitted to witnessing Boy A attacking Ana.

The boys were found guilty of murder by a Central Criminal Court jury. Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence.

Boy A was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review after 12 years, and eight years imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault. No appeal has been lodged on his behalf.

Boy B is seeking to appeal against his conviction only, meaning no appeal is being sought against the severity of his sentence.

The two boys are currently detained in Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Lusk, Co Dublin.

Sentencing the boys in November 2019, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that they would be transferred to an adult facility when they turned 18 years old.