US Democrat to meet with Coveney in Dublin over Northern Ireland Protocol

Kenneth Fox

US politician Richard Neal is in Dublin today for talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

He is the chair of the Committee on Ways and Means which has concerns over the British government's position on the Northern Ireland protocol.

They will also discuss Brexit, the future of Europe and the enduring ties between Ireland and the United States.

Aontú Leader Deputy Peadar Tóibín says the Government needs to use this visit to challenge the British Government's stance on the protocol.

"We will be calling on the Irish Government to harness the full extent of White House and Congressional power.

"The Tories have been involved in confusion and chaos around the protocol and have created real difficulties in the North of Ireland."

It comes of the back of the UK Foreign Secretary discussing the “cast-iron commitment” to the Good Friday Agreement during a meeting with US politicians yesterday.

Liz Truss yesterday said it was “great” welcoming a bipartisan US congressional delegation led by top Democrat Richard Neal, with topics of conversation ranging from the peace treaty to “the importance of free trade” and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It comes amid heightened tensions over the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Mr Neal, the head of the powerful ways and means committee in the US House of Representatives, also spoke with UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Labour leader Keir Starmer on Saturday.

Accounts of the talks with the Cabinet ministers have been thin on detail, with only tweets as a guide to their discussions.

The visit from the delegation follows a warning from US house speaker Nancy Pelosi that congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Truss said it was "Great welcoming @RepRichardNeal @WaysMeansCmte with members of US Congress today … We discussed our cast-iron commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the importance of free trade and our condemnation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”