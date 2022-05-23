What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The Government considering a vacant homes tax, inflation problems, and a €440 million investment in Cork by pharmaceutical company Merck are topics that make Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the potential vacant homes tax.

The Merck investment, which will lead to 370 new jobs in Cork, makes the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a €1,000 per month investment to keep post offices open.

The Echo also covers the Merck story on the front page.

Today’s UK papers focus on the rising cost of living and its consequences, and the food crisis tied to the war in Ukraine.

The Times, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report that energy boss Michael Lewis predicts fuel poverty will hit 40 per cent of households by October.

Monday's front page: Time for rescue plan Rishi. Energy bills to hit £3,000#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/VlQyJwMYs6 pic.twitter.com/Me0j60FwxK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 22, 2022

The rising cost of living is causing a spike in shoplifting, according to Metro. But the i says help with the crisis is “on hold” as the British prime minister focuses on the partygate fallout.

🚨 BRITS FEEL THE PINCH



Rise in shoplifting 'to survive' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jYsfr01g0F — Metro (@MetroUK) May 22, 2022

Monday’s i - “Cost of living help on hold as PM focuses on Partygate” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YRw7APZo7v — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 22, 2022

The prime minister's allies have accused partygate investigator Sue Gray of playing politics, according to the Daily Mail.

Monday’s Daily MAIL: PM Allies Accuse Sue Gray Of ‘Playing Politics’ “. # TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qP71QSpFjo — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 22, 2022

The Independent says the UK is “unprepared” for the food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, while The Daily Telegraph says gene-edited crops will help.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Gene-edited crops to help ease Ukraine food crisis'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/95Gc7L9wl4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 22, 2022

Children’s mental health is in crisis, according to The Guardian which reports 400,000 young people are being treated a month.

Guardian front page, Monday 23 May 2022: Children's mental health in crisis as cases rocket to a record high pic.twitter.com/GMXT8Kpa4o — The Guardian (@guardian) May 22, 2022

The Financial Times reports on worries from investors that the world is experiencing a “demise” of globalisation as world leaders prepare to meet in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 23 https://t.co/gluLwRfrHx pic.twitter.com/6MW0sr8FCX — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 22, 2022

A children’s nurse has been arrested and is accused of poison, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: A nurse at a children's hospital has been arrested after the death of a youngster she is alleged to have poisoned. https://t.co/XDXLwhb2K7 pic.twitter.com/F82hVlQ3xI — The Sun (@TheSun) May 22, 2022

And the Daily Star says the “Jubilee heat wave” starts this week.