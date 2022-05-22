What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 11:23

The Sunday paper's focus on a number of different stories from a Cabinet memo which warns over a lack of social cohesion to news about a scheme which means buyers can quickly flip state owned homes for profit. 
The Sunday paper's focus on a number of different stories from a Cabinet memo which warns over a lack of social cohesion to news about a scheme which means buyers can quickly flip state owned homes for profit.

The Sunday Independent lead on a piece about a Cabinet memo which outlines how the influx of Ukraine refugees could be a threat to social cohesion.

 

The Sunday Times lead with a piece about Fianna Fáil believing that opposition parties are using fake bot accounts on Twitter to discredit the party.

The Sunday Business Post lead on a piece about a housing scheme which means buyers could quickly flip homes for a profit.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focus on an audit which found that seven prohibited devices got through Dublin Airport.

The Irish Daily Mirror lead with a piece about a man who raped and murdered two women back in the 70s being let out on temporary release.

In the UK, the front pages cover a potential solution to rail strikes and more trouble at Downing Street.

The Observer reports the UK Prime Minister is expected to “scapegoat” the head of the civil service, Simon Case, in a “desperate” effort to save himself over so-called “partygate”.

The Independent has Boris Johnson and partygate’s civil servant investigator Sue Gray clashing over a “secret meeting” just days before Ms Gray’s final report into the scandal is published.

The UK Transport Secretary tells The Sunday Telegraph the Government is considering plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes as the threat of a major industrial action looms.

The Sunday Times says an NHS Trust altered files to hide staff mistakes from coroners and grieving families.

Asylum seekers are abandoning their attempts to stay in the UK over fears they will be sent to Rwanda, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The UK Education Secretary says in the Sunday Express that he is “determined” to make personal tutoring free to every pupil.

The Sunday Mirror carries a story on the legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, with the former said to have told a friend she will be vindicated in the process.

The Duchess of Sussex’s sister is trying to make Meghan give video evidence as part of the family’s “new court drama”, says Sunday People.

And Daily Star Sunday has canine coverage under the headline “Special Furces” with the story of a Russian attack dog rescued and retrained by the Ukrainian army.

