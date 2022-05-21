Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 10:43

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages focus on a mix of stories from agreements around public sector pay talks to the HSE being accused of not doing enough to help support families after killings or murder suicides. 
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Saturday's front pages focus on a mix of stories from agreements around public sector pay talks to the HSE being accused of not doing enough to help support families after killings or murder suicides.

The Irish Times leads with a piece around public sector pay talks centring around taxation policy and issues such as housing and childcare.

The Irish Examiner leads with a piece about families who have criticised the HSE for not supporting them after tragedies or murder suicides.

The Echo focus on a piece about a Cork mother being given two years in prison for the neglect of her daughter.

The Irish Daily Star focus on chippers warning that the price of your favourite takeaway could be increasing due to the cost of living crisis.

The Belfast Telegraph lead on the Derrylin fire in Fermanagh where a family of four died. Daniel Sebastian Allen yesterday pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

Meaanwhile in the UK, The Foreign Secretary tells The Daily Telegraph she wants to see Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova “equipped to Nato standard” to guard it against potential Russian aggression.

The Daily Express says the royal family are providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland.

Returning to Liz Truss and The Independent reports the UK Foreign Secretary will meet with a top Democrat on Saturday as tensions mount over the UK’s controversial plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The i weekend has the UK Prime Minister and Chancellor facing a Cabinet revolt over their failure to commit to a “consistent message on the economy”, with the Daily Mail reporting a poll which shows Boris Johnson must handle the rising cost of living or lose the next election.

The Daily Mirror calls Rishi Sunak the “fatcat Chancellor” as it says he and his wife Akshata Murty have made The Sunday Times Rich List – or, as the Daily Star refers to it, the Rish list – with a £730 million (€863 million) fortune.

The Guardian reports police leaders are set to apologise and say they are “ashamed” of alleged “discrimination and bias” within their ranks.

Wall Street slumped into a “bear market” – in which benchmark indices drop 20 per cent or more from a recent high –  on Friday as fears over economic growth and inflation sparked a sell-off, according to FT Weekend.

And The Sun says a Yorkshire father-of-two has left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee the pair took in.

More in this section

Sean Quinn fails to turn up in High Court for proceedings over alleged trespass Sean Quinn fails to turn up in High Court for proceedings over alleged trespass
Dublin man who glassed bar manager given 240 hours of community service Dublin man who glassed bar manager given 240 hours of community service
Man who suffered 'horrific and debased' abuse by uncle awarded €203,000 Man who suffered 'horrific and debased' abuse by uncle awarded €203,000
PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions

PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more