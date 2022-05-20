Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 18:09

Man arrested in Dublin over gangland offences

A car, mobile phones, financial records and clothes were seized as part of the investigation.
Man arrested in Dublin over gangland offences

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Dublin in connection with suspected gangland offences.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau searched a house in Dublin 15 today as part of an investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of smishing and business email compromise frauds.

A car, mobile phones, financial records and clothes were seized as part of the investigation.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin where he can be held for up to a week.

More in this section

Sean Quinn fails to turn up in High Court for proceedings over alleged trespass Sean Quinn fails to turn up in High Court for proceedings over alleged trespass
Man who suffered 'horrific and debased' abuse by uncle awarded €203,000 Man who suffered 'horrific and debased' abuse by uncle awarded €203,000
Former professional footballer caught with haul of fake jerseys and cigarettes Former professional footballer caught with haul of fake jerseys and cigarettes
Dublin man who glassed bar manager given 240 hours of community service

Dublin man who glassed bar manager given 240 hours of community service

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more