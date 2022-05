James Cox

A shop worker was hospitalised following an attempted robbery in Dublin city last night.

It is understood a man entered the store on Clanbrassil Street shortly before 8pm and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving on foot empty-handed.

The shop worker, who is his in 20s, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment to an apparent laceration.

Gardaí say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station.