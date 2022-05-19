Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 08:25

Gardaí release four more men who were arrested over alleged match-fixing

On Wednesday,10 men, aged from their early 20s to 60s, were arrested in connection with alleged match-fixing.
Gardaí have released another four men who were arrested in connection with alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

The four men were released without charge on Wednesday. Gardaí have said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It comes after five other men were released following their arrest in connection with the investigation.

Ten men, aged from their early 20s to 60s, were arrested on Wednesday by detectives and detained on suspicion of the offence of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law.

Just one man remains in garda custody.

Current and former League of Ireland footballers, including some who have played professionally, were among those arrested, according to a report in The Irish Times.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Brookweed, which stemmed from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019.

The operation focused on the Dublin metropolitan area and the Garda’s southern region, which comprises Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

More to follow...

