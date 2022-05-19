Almost 90% of Irish adults made charitable donations in early 2022

Muireann Duffy

The majority of Irish adults have made a charitable donation so far this year, with 87 per cent saying they donated money in the first three months of the year.

The survey, carried out by Enthuse, found charitable giving remained high in Ireland despite the rising cost of living, which 80 per cent of adults surveyed said was their top concern for the year.

Despite this, 38 per cent said they were more likely to give money to charity today than they were three months ago and almost half (47 per cent) of those who have donated money already this year chose a charity supporting Ukraine - 38 per cent to charities providing humanitarian support on the ground in Ukraine and 23 per cent to groups aiding refugees arriving in Ireland.

The Donor Pulse research marks the launch of Enthuse's Irish operations, with the company providing a donations, fundraising and events platform for which charitable organisations can access branded online fundraising tools for a flat monthly fee.

Aside from Ukraine, the causes which received the largest charitable support from Irish adults were local charities in the community (25 per cent), mental health support services (24 per cent), homelessness (22 per cent), children's charities (22 per cent) and cancer research (20 per cent).

The top reasons cited for people choosing to donate to charity were moral duty (49 per cent), media coverage of humanitarian crises (29 per cent), and a family member/friend having benefited from the work of the charity (25 per cent).

Over half of the adults surveyed (58 per cent) said they are willing to participate in a fundraising event later this year now that Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, with fun runs and sponsored walks being the most popular options.

"Historically, the Irish have been known for their generosity and this has been borne out in how quickly the public have mobilised to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine," Enthuse's Ireland country lead, Luke Dixon said.

"Other longstanding issues including homelessness, mental health supports and cancer research continue to resonate, and despite inflationary pressures, there is a renewed appetite among Irish adults to get involved in fundraising activities in 2022, which will come as welcome news to charities."