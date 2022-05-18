Two Green TDs vote against Government as Dáil passes motion on National Maternity Hospital

Two Green Party TDs have voted against the Government to support a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil calling for the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) to be built on public land.

The remainder of Government TDs abstained on the motion, which was supported by 56 TDs and opposed by 10.

Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello had previously signalled they would vote in favour of the opposition party's motion, going against the party whip and raising the prospect of their being disciplined or expelled from their party.

The Green Party will meet after the vote to consider what disciplinary action will be taken against the two TDs.

While well-placed Green sources have told the Irish Examiner that expulsion is unlikely, they added that both TDs could lose the whip.

The coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party has 82 TDs, and losing Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello reduces this to 80, the number needed for a bare majority.

Wednesday’s vote, which needed the backing of 10 TDs to go ahead, was ensured after Rural Independent TDs and the People Before Profit-Solidarity group confirmed their support.

The Rural Independent Group said it opposes the Sinn Féin motion and wants the NMH project to go ahead as soon as possible. The six-strong group is spearheaded by Tipperary Independent Mattie McGrath, who said the reason he was pushing for a vote was because the Sinn Féin motion is “unnecessary”.

The Cabinet approved the ownership and governance plans for the co-location of the NMH on Tuesday after two weeks of debate over the legal documents, as well as several Oireachtas Health Committee appearances.