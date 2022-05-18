Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 11:14

Dublin's Capel Street to be traffic free from Friday

According to Dublin City Council, 91 per cent of the 1,766 submissions received were in favour of the proposal. 
Dublin's Capel Street is set to be traffic free from Friday, making it the longest pedestrianised street in the capital.

It comes after the street was made traffic free over 17 weekend evenings last summer to trial the idea.

According to Dublin City Council (DCC), 91 per cent of the 1,766 submissions received were in favour of the proposal.

To facilitate the move, works are set to be carried out overnight on Thursday, with leaflets being distributed to advise residents and businesses.

There will be several changes to accommodate the move, including seating and greening to improve the street.

Traffic management staff will also be on site for the first two weeks, while the changes will be reviewed at the end of the summer.

From this Friday, the street will be traffic free with the exception of deliveries between 6am and 11am, while car parking spaces will be removed and converted to loading bays.

DCC have said there will be a permanent closure at Parnell Street after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street.

Meanwhile, Mary’s Abbey traffic flow direction will be reversed and residents existing from Abbey Street will exit via Mary’s Abbey.

Mary Street between Capel Street and Jervis Lane will also be reversed.

However, Strand Street Little and Strand Street Great will remain open to traffic all day.

The move to make the street traffic free has received a mixed reaction, with DCC previously saying it had received solicitor letters over its plans for the street, but no business has threatened legal action.

