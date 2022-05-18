Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 07:16

HSE warns of ‘significant disruption’ in hospitals due to strike action

The strike involves 2,100 medical scientists, who are picketing over pay and career development issues
Patients can expect "significant disruption" in hospitals today due to industrial action, the HSE has warned.

The strike involves 2,100 medical scientists, who are picketing over pay and career development issues.

The scientists mainly work in public hospitals and are refusing to carry out routine lab services from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday.

Liam Woods, the HSE's director of acute operations, said the action will affect services.

"We expect today's action by laboratory scientists to have a significant impact on hospitals, including emergency departments.

"Perhaps the biggest impact will be on the cancellation of planned work, or elective work. Patients whose work is being cancelled or postponed will be notified, and have been notified by hospital sites over the last day or so."

Five more days of industrial action are planned for the coming weeks – on May 24th, May 25th, May 30th, June 1st and June 2nd.

Terry Casey, the general secretary of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association, said it was important that the further strikes do not go ahead.

"I think we need to ensure that those actions don't proceed, and the only way that can happen is by really sitting down now and try to address the issues to a finality. And unfortunately that has been missing to date."

