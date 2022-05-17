Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 22:00

Two men killed in separate crashes in Cork and Kerry

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Kerry, while the driver of a car died after a crash in Cork.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Kerry.

The crash, which left a man in his 60s dead, involved no other vehicles and happened at around 4pm.

Gardaí said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Springfield, Ballyvelly, in Tralee.

The body of the man has been removed to University Hospital Kerry and the crash site is being examined.

Earlier, it was confirmed that another man in his 60s had died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork.

Gardaí said the crash happened at around 1.30pm in Drishanebeg, Skibbereen.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Cork University Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said a forensic team conducted a technical examination of the scene.

