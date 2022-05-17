What the regional papers say: Rocketing rents and a decades-long search for a missing sister

Rocketing rents, a frustrated judge, defective council housing and a decades-long search for a missing sister all feature on the front of Ireland's regional papers this week.

The Kildare Nationalist says finding a home to rent in the county is like looking for the proverbial "needle in a haystack", with just 24 homes listed as available to rent on Daft.ie in the whole of Co Kildare on Monday.

A visiting judge told Portlaoise District Court last week that she was "sick to the back teeth" of people looking for interpreters to assist them in court proceedings when they have been living in Ireland for years, according to the Laois Nationalist.

The Waterford News & Star reports a father-of-three (38) was given a fully suspended sentence on Friday after he was charged in relation to three counts of cruelty to children last year on the Waterford Greenway.

Anger is growing in Elphin over proposals to develop two apartments and a townhouse on the site of the town's old courthouse, according to the Roscommon Herald.

The Nationalist spoke with angry residents who are highlighting problems at a council estate in Carlow town - many of whom have been left years with defective doors that will not lock and draughty windows dripping with condensation and mould.

The family of missing Mayo woman Sandra Collins believe they be closer to finding her body than at any point in the last 21 years, according to the Western People, with her siblings launching a new billboard and bus stop appeal to encourage anyone with further information to come forward.

The Limerick Leader reports a row has broken out between Limerick Chamber and the local council over a multi-million euro revamp of the city's O'Connell Street.