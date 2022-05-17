Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 11:33

Minister extends legislation allowing pubs to serve alcohol outdoors

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the legislation gave business owners much needed certainty during the pandemic
Minister extends legislation allowing pubs to serve alcohol outdoors

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed the legislation allowing licensed premises to serve alcohol in outdoor seating areas has been extended to November 30th.

The measure was first established in July 2021 when there were restrictions on indoor dining due to Covid-19 measures.

The Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2021 permits the sale and consumption of alcohol by a licenced premises in a relevant outdoor seating area.

Ms McEntee confirmed her proposal to extend the measure for six months was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, adding she will now "bring the necessary Motions before the Houses of the Oireachtas at the earliest opportunity in advance of May 31st".

"[The Act] gave much needed certainty to licenced premises during the pandemic, allowing publicans and restaurant owners across the country serving alcohol in relevant outdoor seating areas to operate lawfully," the Minister said.

"Alcohol may be sold in the applicable areas until 11pm, which is considered reasonable and proportionate as a nationwide approach for private land outdoor seating areas," she added.

The extended legislation applies where the outdoor seating area has been permitted by the relevant local authority on public land, such as a footpath, or where the private land is abutting the licenced premises, such as an adjoining yard.

More in this section

Cabinet expected to sign off on National Maternity Hospital co-location plan Cabinet expected to sign off on National Maternity Hospital co-location plan
Post-Brexit immigration to form part of new shared island research Post-Brexit immigration to form part of new shared island research
Carlow tanning shop destroyed in blaze after car crashes into building Carlow tanning shop destroyed in blaze after car crashes into building
Lisa Thompson murder: Gardaí appeal for mystery man who handed in document

Lisa Thompson murder: Gardaí appeal for mystery man who handed in document

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more