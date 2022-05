A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of another man's body in Dublin last year.

The body was discovered in unexplained circumstances in the Balbriggan area of Dublin on November 24th 2021.

On Monday, a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with the discovery.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Balbriggan Garda station.