Boris Johnson jeered by protesters as he arrives in Northern Ireland

Press Association

British prime minister Boris Johnson was booed and jeered by around 200 people as he arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

Protesters, including campaigners for the Irish language, victims campaigners and anti Brexit activists, were among the crowds who held aloft banners outside the gates of the official government residence in Co Down as his cavalcade drove in.

Mr Johnson is meeting the main Stormont parties at the residence in the village on Monday afternoon amid the latest impasse in establishing a power-sharing government at Stormont.

A man dressed as a customs officer and another dressed as Boris Johnson with protesters from Border Communities Against Brexit outside Hillsborough Castle. Photo: PA Images

Boris Johnson's cavalcade arrives at Hillsborough Castle during a visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

British prime minister Boris Johnson (left) is greeted by Mark Larmour from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) as he arrives at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: PA

Protesters held banners which read: “Back off Boris. Protect The Protocol”.

There was also a demonstration by some of the families of the 11 people killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971 against plans by UK government to offer an effective amnesty to prosecution for Troubles offences.

Protesters from Relatives For Justice outside Hillsborough Castle. Photo: PA Images

John Teggart, son of victim Daniel Teggart, demonstrating with some of the families of the 11 people killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971. Photo: PA

Protesters outside Hillsborough Castle during a visit by Boris Johnson to Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Protesters from Border Communities Against Brexit outside Hillsborough Castle. Photo: PA

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald criticised the “very cynical antics of the Tory government” as she arrived for a meeting with Mr Johnson.

She spoke briefly to media outside Hillsborough Castle as she arrived, along with her party’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and caretaker finance minister Conor Murphy.

Ms McDonald indicated her party delegation would tell Mr Johnson they want the Stormont Executive up and running.

“People have had it now with the choreography between No 10 and the DUP,” she said.

“People have voted for real change and that’s what people are going to get.”