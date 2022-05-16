Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 07:24

Ryanair posts €355m annual loss, eyes return to 'reasonable profitability'

The airline's chief executive Michael O'Leary said profit recovery 'remains fragile'
Ryanair posts €355m annual loss, eyes return to 'reasonable profitability'

Reuters

Ryanair has posted a €355 million loss for the pandemic-hit 12 months to end-March, but said it was impossible to accurately forecast anything beyond hoping for a return to "reasonable profitability" this year.

The Irish airline, which is operating more flights than any other European airline according to air traffic regulator Eurocontrol, said it planned to grow its traffic to 165 million passengers this year, up from 97 million a year ago and a pre-Covid record of 149 million.

However, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said it was "impractical, if not impossible" to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time given the potential continued risk the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 poses to booking.

"This recovery remains fragile," Mr O'Leary said in a statement.

He added that while bookings have improved in recent weeks, first-quarter pricing continued to need stimulation.

Ryanair is cautiously optimistic that peak summer fares would be somewhat ahead of pre-pandemic levels due to pent-up demand.

The full-year pre-exceptional loss of €355 million was less than a forecast loss of €370 million in a company poll of analysts and a loss of €1 billion in its previous financial year.

The airline made a profit of €1 billion in the year to March 2020.

Ryanair shares were trading at €13.62 at Friday's close, down 25 per cent in three months, in part due to a surge in fuel prices and concerns about the impact of inflation on European demand.

More in this section

Taoiseach expresses solidarity with Ukraine at national famine commemoration Taoiseach expresses solidarity with Ukraine at national famine commemoration
Revenue finds illegal cigarettes cost State €264 million a year Revenue finds illegal cigarettes cost State €264 million a year
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
UK government dismiss ‘irresponsible’ threats of trade war with Brussels over protocol

UK government dismiss ‘irresponsible’ threats of trade war with Brussels over protocol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more