Kenneth Fox

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the N2 in County Louth this afternoon.

The man, who's in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene at the Phillipstown Junction at around 12:35pm, there were no other injuries.

His motorbike and a car collided.

The N2 is currently closed between Collon and Ardee to allow for a technical examination - local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to contact them