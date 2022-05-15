Three men injured after traffic collision in Galway

Kenneth Fox

A serious road traffic collision took place in Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred on the R358 at Treanrevagh, Mountbellow, shortly after 2am.

Three men were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated - one of the men has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road has reopened after a technical examination, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage from the scene at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe garda station on 090 963 1890,