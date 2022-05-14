Man arrested and charged following shop robbery in Tallaght

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a robbery at a shop in Tallaght.

Shortly before 8am yesterday, gardaí were alerted following reports of a robbery from a convenience store at a service station in the Jobstown area of Tallaght.

A man entered the store and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving with a sum of cash. It is understood a man armed with a knife had entered another nearby convenience store moments earlier and threatened staff before leaving empty-handed.

There was no one physically harmed.

In a follow operation investigating gardaí later searched a house in the Tallaght area and arrested a man aged in late 20s. He was detained for questioning in relation to both incidents at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court (Criminal Courts of Justice No 1) this morning.