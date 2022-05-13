Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 18:03

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to appear before Oireachtas committee

Cabinet is due to make a decision on whether to approve the move to the new site on Tuesday.
St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to appear before Oireachtas committee

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Representatives from one of the groups at the centre of the row over the new national maternity hospital will face an Oireachtas committee on Monday.

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group will send representatives before the Oireachtas Health Committee in a last-minute bid to assuage concerns about potential religious interference in the new hospital.

Concerns over the move of the hospital to land that the state will lease for 300 years, but not own outright, have dominated politics in recent days.

The Government, as well as medics in the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street, have defended the complex governance arrangements for the new hospital and said that treatment for women will not be compromised on the St Vincent’s campus.

But opposition parties and campaigners have continued to cite concerns, with a protest planned in Dublin on Saturday.

Cabinet is due to make a decision on whether to approve the move to the new site on Tuesday, with growing indications that the Government does not intend to delay the approval for another period.

More in this section

US politician calls for envoy to be appointed to Northern Ireland over protocol issues US politician calls for envoy to be appointed to Northern Ireland over protocol issues
Footage shows moment 'violence erupts' in Alanna Quinn Idris case, court told Footage shows moment 'violence erupts' in Alanna Quinn Idris case, court told
Jury in Santina Cawley murder trial to resume deliberations on Monday Jury in Santina Cawley murder trial to resume deliberations on Monday
Cork engineer takes court action to prevent dismissal from IT security firm

Cork engineer takes court action to prevent dismissal from IT security firm

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more