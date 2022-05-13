Russian ambassador to Ireland should have visa renewed, says Donohoe

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that the visa of the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yuri Filatov, should be renewed.

Speaking on Pat Kenny’s Newstalk Show, Mr Donohoe said: “We should keep him.

“And I know this is a difficult argument to make and the reason we should keep him is that even in such appalling circumstances as we are now in, countries do need to talk to each other.

“Irish people are still there. They need support. They need diplomatic representation.

“They could need our help at some point in the future and that’s why I want Irish diplomats in Russia.

“I want Irish diplomatic staff who can be of help to Irish people and if I’m willing to acknowledge that, then I also have to acknowledge that quid pro quo, despite the frustration - is that an ambassador does have the right to be here in Ireland.”

It was “quite an assumption” that if the current ambassador’s visa request was turned down, that Russia would send another ambassador. There was a possibility that Ireland could end up with no Russian diplomatic presence, he said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there have been several calls for Mr Filatov to be expelled.