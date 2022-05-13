Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 10:44

Hiqa finds non-compliance at 11 centres for people with disabilities

Of the 27 centres inspected, the other 16 centres were found to have a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards.
Following the inspection of 27 designated centres for people with disabilities, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found 11 centres to be non-compliant with the regulations and standards.

At one centre operated by St Michael’s House, it was found that improvements were needed in a number of areas including staff training, residents’ rights, and protection against infection.

Meanwhile, at another centre operated by the same provider, improvements in staff training was also required.

According to Hiqa, at a centre operated by Cheshire Foundation in Ireland, improvements were required to ensure compliance in the role of the person in charge. Issues with repairs and the cleanliness of the premises were also identified.

Inspectors found a centre operated by St. Joseph’s Foundation needed improvements in the quality and safety of care provided to residents, including infection control.

Three centres operated by St John of God Community Services were also listed as being non-compliant, with procedures to receive and manage complaints needing improvement at one centre.

At another centre operated by the same provider, inspectors found improved measures to protect against infection were needed, while another centre run by St John of God Community Services was cited as needing improvements in areas such as governance and premises.

Upgraded fire safety measures were required at two centres operated by Stewarts Care Limited, with further improvements being required to the premises at one of the centres.

Meanwhile, at a centre run by Sunbeam House Services, inspectors found ongoing compatibility issues and behavioural incidents negatively impacted on residents’ lived experiences.

Good practice

At a centre in Co Kilkenny operated by SOS Kilkenny, residents said they were happy in their homes. Inspectors found residents were relaxed and comfortable with staff, with a range of activities supported at the centre.

A resident at a centre operated by St John of God Community Services in Co Louth told an inspector that they were supported by staff to create a memory book containing photos of important events, such as family celebrations.

At the same centre, residents were found to be actively involved in running their home through regular meetings which discussed weekly menus and plans for future social activities.

