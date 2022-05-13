Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 09:18

Garda investigation after man found dead in tent close to Government offices

Homeless charity A Lending Hand questioned how the incident could occur in 2022
Garda investigation after man found dead in tent close to Government offices

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dead man in a tent in Dublin city centre earlier this week.

The man’s body was found in a tent on Lad Lane Upper, Dublin 2, on Monday afternoon close to Government offices.

The body was removed from the scene to Dublin City Mortuary for a postmortem and a Garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

Homeless charity A Lending Hand questioned how the incident could occur in 2022.

“A homeless man was found dead alone in a tent on Monday metres away from the gates of the Dáil," a spokesperson said.

“How is this still allowed in 2022. A man that died alone on the cold hard ground in a tent he called home. (Homeless people need) better supports, addiction services and better mental health services.

"We knew this man, we have known him for seven years. That’s how long he took his chances on the street. He will be another statistic and forgotten just as quick, but we will remember you pal.

“We hope you get the warmest bed in heaven.”

There were 9,825 homeless people nationwide in March, an increase of 333 (3.5 per cent) on the previous month, according to the Department of Housing.

The number of children living in emergency accommodation also increased by 30 per cent, with 2,811 now homeless nationwide.

Latest figures show a record number of homeless single people, with more than 5,000 classed as living rough nationwide, 3,343 of whom are in the capital.

Homelessness in the capital has increased by 23 per cent compared to the same time last year, figures from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive show.

More in this section

Section of Dublin to Cork motorway closed after lorry overturns Section of Dublin to Cork motorway closed after lorry overturns
DUP to block election of Speaker, leaving new Stormont Assembly unable to function DUP to block election of Speaker, leaving new Stormont Assembly unable to function
Brooke Scullion delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final Brooke Scullion delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more