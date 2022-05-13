Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 07:41

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Emails revealing a power struggle over the 'new Nphet', flight price hikes and an alleged plot to sabotage the Eurovision feature on Ireland's front pages
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Emails revealing a power struggle over the 'new Nphet', flight price hikes and an alleged plot to sabotage the Eurovision feature on Ireland's front pages this morning.

The Irish Times reports a High Court judge has found that the contentious sale of Siteserv to businessman Denis O’Brien during the financial crisis was based on “misleading and incomplete information” that the building services company provided to the former Anglo Irish Bank.

Serious tensions between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, his top civil servant Robert Watt and chief medical officer Tony Holohan over an advisory group to replace Nphet are laid bare in newly released emails seen by the Irish Independent.

The Irish Examiner says employers across the country are to be inundated with pay hike demands from workers struggling to bear the cost of inflation which is now at a 22-year high, also noting "heart-break" for Brooke Scullion after her performance for Ireland failed to make the Eurovision final.

Russian cybercriminals are planning to sabotage tomorrow's Eurovision Song Contest to stop red-hot favourites Ukraine from grabbing glory, The Irish Sun alleges.

The Irish Daily Mail reports the price of flights has almost doubled over the last year, with Ryanair and Aer Lingus warning of more fare hikes as the cost of fuel soars.

Covid-19 outbreaks in Cork nursing homes more than tripled in the third wave of the pandemic, according to a new HIQA report on the front page of The Echo.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports that taxpayers face paying out more than £94,000 (€110,480) a week in wages to MLAs and ministers even if the Stormont Assembly is not sitting.

In Britain, the front pages are led by reports the country's foreign secretary will suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and more fines from the Metropolitan Police over Downing Street parties.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the Daily Express lead on the tension over the treaty.

The Guardian adds that a delegation of US Congressmen will travel to the UK to intervene, and the i reports Lords are also pressuring Liz Truss away from the move.

The Daily Mirror front features the latest from partygate, with the Metropolitan Police issuing a further 50 fines on Thursday.

The British prime minister wants to axe 91,000 civil service jobs to make savings amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

A warning from Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt over the Tories’ prospects at the next general election is front of The Times.

The Sun leads on the damehood given to Deborah James as she remains in end-of-live care.

Metro says Russian soldiers have killed unarmed Ukrainians by shooting them “in the back”.

The Financial Times reports on problems for cryptocurrency as Tether loses its link to the dollar.

And the Daily Star says a worker has won a pay-out after his boss “mocked him for being bald”.

More in this section

Section of Dublin to Cork motorway closed after lorry overturns Section of Dublin to Cork motorway closed after lorry overturns
New Stormont Assembly to meet for first time amid uncertainty over Speaker election New Stormont Assembly to meet for first time amid uncertainty over Speaker election
Michael Lynn says he saw a prisoner beheaded by other inmates in Brazil jail Michael Lynn says he saw a prisoner beheaded by other inmates in Brazil jail
Brooke Scullion delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final

Brooke Scullion delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more