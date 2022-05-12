Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 18:19

Possible link to Covid in hepatitis cases in children being investigated

The HSE has confirmed one child has died, as six probable cases have been identified here.
James Cox

A possible link to Covid-19 is being examined as children are being diagnosed with acute hepatitis.

The cases, which have been detected in the past 10 weeks, involve children aged between one and 12 years old.

Worldwide, the WHO says at least 348 cases of the liver disease in children have been reported from 20 countries.

Parents are being told to contact their GP immediately if their child shows any signs of hepatitis, including dark urine, pale or grey-coloured faeces, or any signs of jaundice, such as yellowing of the eyes or skin.

Consultant Endocrinologist at Bon Secours Hospital in Limerick, Dr Mary Ryan, said a possible link to Covid infection is being considered.

Dr Ryan told Newstalk: "Eighteen per cent of the cases were positive for Covid-19, so we still don't know the exact cause. And the big thing I want to say is that the majority of children that have got this have spontaneously recovered. It is a serious disease, if your child develops it, the chance is that they will recover on their own."

