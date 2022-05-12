Wicklow man fined for keeping dogs in 'horrendous' conditions

Muireann Duffy

A man in Co Wicklow has pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences for keeping two dogs in conditions described as "horrendous" by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

A statement from the animal welfare charity said Norman Valentine, Kilbaylet Upper, Donard, Co Wicklow, appeared at Carlow District Court on Thursday, May 5th after an ISPCA inspector noticed the dogs on January 14th while investigating an unrelated complaint.

The ISPCA said he pleaded guilty to offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 in relation to the care of an English Springer Spaniel and a Shih Tzu dog.

The charity said ISPCA Inspector Fiona Conlon gave evidence to the court, stating that on closer evaluation after first noticing the two dogs, she found they were living in horrendous conditions in a filthy pen with no dry sleeping area.

Ms Conlon said the dogs were also filthy and matted. She added the Shih Tzu was shivering, while the Springer was limping and appeared to be blind. She said the dogs also did not have access to fresh drinking water.

After being removed from the pen, both dogs were taken to a veterinary surgeon for immediate assessment.

In addition to being blind, the Springer Spaniel, 'Gizmo', was found to be emaciated and had a multitude of health issues including arthritis. He was euthanised in order to prevent further suffering, according to the ISPCA.

The Shih Tzu, 'Milo' was also found to be emaciated, in addition to being matted and soiled throughout his coat.

The charity said Judge Geraldine Carthy fined Valentine a total of €1,100 and ordered that he pay €1,500 in prosecution costs and €667.58 in ISPCA costs.