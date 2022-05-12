Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 15:03

Gardaí make arrests in joint cybercrime investigation with FBI

A 40-year-old man and 42-year-old woman have been arrested in Cork city in a development gardaí described as 'significant'
Gardaí make arrests in joint cybercrime investigation with FBI

Sarah Mooney

Gardaí have arrested two people in Cork and seized assets including crypto as part of a joint investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) has been liaising with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States in recent months for the purpose of targeting the activities of cybercriminals.

Both organisations have been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online, including ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

Today the GNCCB conducted a number of searches in the Cork city area with assistance from local operational units.

A 40-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested for suspected money laundering offences and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in separate Garda stations in Cork.

Property and assets, including crypto assets, have been seized and computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content.

Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan of the GNCCB said that gardaí consider the arrests “significant in the context of transnational cybercrime.”

“Today’s action highlights the continued international law enforcement co-operation and commitment in tackling cybercrime.”

More in this section

Child dies after being admitted to hospital with acute hepatitis Child dies after being admitted to hospital with acute hepatitis
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Josh Dunne murder accused saved fellow delivery cyclist from serious injuries, claims witness Josh Dunne murder accused saved fellow delivery cyclist from serious injuries, claims witness
Coveney criticses UK's 'rhetoric' over Northern Ireland protocol

Coveney criticses UK's 'rhetoric' over Northern Ireland protocol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more