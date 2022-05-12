Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 13:50

Eight solar farms planned for Cork as part of new Bord Gáis Energy/Amarenco partnership

Bord Gáis Energy said the new solar farms will power approximately 8,000 homes
Eight utility-scale solar farms are to be built in Co Cork as part of a partnership between Bord Gáis Energy and Amarenco.

The farms will be among the first utility-scale solar production in Ireland, with Bord Gáis managing and offtaking the electricity produced from the farms for inclusion in its supply portfolio.

When the project is completed, Bord Gáis Energy said it will supply renewable energy to over 164,000 around the country, with the eight new farms providing enough energy to power 8,000 homes.

The project marks Amarenco's first construction of Irish solar farms.

"Our ambition is to become a net-zero business by 2045 and to provide products, services and solutions to help our customers on their journey to net-zero," Bord Gáis Energy's managing director Dave Kirwan said.

"We’re committed to supporting the growth of renewables in Ireland and over the past number of years have been building our portfolio to expand the renewable energy we can supply to our customers.

"Our partnership with Amarenco not only supports this ambition but also contributes to decarbonising the energy sector," Mr Kirwan added.

