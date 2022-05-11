Arrests after gardaí uncover cannabis worth €70,300 in underground bunker

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in Galway after uncovering €70,300 worth of cannabis in an underground bunker.

Officers attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a premises in Dunmore, Co Galway on Tuesday.

During the course of the search they discovered an underground bunker, where cannabis plants worth €52,800 and cannabis herb valued at €11,500 were seized.

A woman aged in her 60s and man aged in his 30s were both arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Galway Divisional Headquarters under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A follow-up search was carried out in Galway city later in the evening, and a further €6,000 in cannabis herb was discovered.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, the Garda’s national anti-drugs strategy aiming to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.