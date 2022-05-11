Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 08:02

Hospital wait times, a bailout for builders and trouble in the Department of Health feature on Ireland's front pages this morning
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Hospital wait times, a bailout for builders and trouble in the Department of Health feature on Ireland's front pages this morning.

The Irish Times reports the UK government will offer a conditional rather than a blanket amnesty under amended plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, while new figures show seriously ill patients have to wait an average of almost 13 hours before they are admitted to hospital.

The Government has agreed to bail out builders working on public projects that are now at risk because of soaring inflation, according to the Irish Examiner. An extra €160 million could be paid to developers working on roads, healthcare facilities, schools, and other key infrastructure this year alone.

The Irish Daily Mail says there are growing concerns over Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly's grip on his department following the resignation of deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

A Cork pensioner who was knocked down by a drunk driver while on a dream holiday to Malta and suffered catastrophic injuries has settled a High Court action for €3.1 million, according to The Echo.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports newly-elected DUP MLA Diane Forsythe, who says she was subjected to a lengthy “dirty tricks” campaign before the election, has vowed to use her platform at Stormont to fight Internet trolls.

In Britain, the front pages on Wednesday are led by Prince Charles standing in for Queen Elizabeth at a historic State Opening of Parliament, and the government pledging to introduce new measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun and Metro splash with Charles stepping in for his mother at the State Opening of Parliament.

The Guardian, The Independent and the i similarly carry the image on their front pages of the royal assuming the queen’s duties but lead with Conservative MPs, opposition leaders and independent experts calling for further action on cost-of-living.

The Daily Express also covers the crisis, focusing on Boris Johnson’s pledge to help “hard-working people” with “fiscal firepower”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror covers the first day of the libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

The Times, meanwhile, reports that neighbours will be allowed to hold referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street under new laws outlined in the Queen’s Speech.

The Financial Times writes that Elon Musk will reverse the Twitter ban imposed on former US president Donald Trump as part of his plan to make permanent account suspensions a “rare thing”.

And the Daily Star claims Brazilian defender Marcelo has had his contract terminated by the Ligue 1 club Lyon for farting in the dressing room and laughing about it.

