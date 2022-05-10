Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 10:58

Reduced VAT rate for hospitality set to be extended

The hospitality sector has a VAT rate of 9 per cent, which is due to expire in August.
Reduced VAT rate for hospitality set to be extended

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The lower VAT rate for the hospitality sector “will be brought back up” but in a way that “doesn’t adversely hit the industry”, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said.

The hospitality sector has a VAT rate of 9 per cent, which is due to expire in August.

 

Green Party leader Mr Ryan, who spoke on his way to Cabinet on Tuesday morning, said the rate will not be hiked ahead of the “dark winter” – a “difficult” time for hospitality.

“We don’t want to change it then,” he said.

“So I think it will be timed in a way that gives the hospitality sector the best chance to get back on its feet.”

The rate was reduced from 13.5 per cent on November 1st, 2020, with the aim of helping businesses under financial pressure due to pandemic-related restrictions.

It was extended during this year’s Budget to the end of August, despite businesses asking for it to be extended further to help them recover from lockdown losses.

“We do need to get through this period where the Covid supports start to end, and hospitality are the ones most affected by Covid,” Mr Ryan said.

More in this section

Maternity hospital: Cullinane calls for further State/St Vincent's negotiations Maternity hospital: Cullinane calls for further State/St Vincent's negotiations
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Josh Dunne murder trial told it is common for Deliveroo riders to have bikes stolen Josh Dunne murder trial told it is common for Deliveroo riders to have bikes stolen
Arrotek to create 100 new jobs in Sligo

Arrotek to create 100 new jobs in Sligo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more