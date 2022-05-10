Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:58

Two people arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €400k in Cork

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been arrested after gardaí seized €400,000 worth of cannabis in Co Cork on Monday. 
James Cox

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been arrested after gardaí seized €400,000 worth of cannabis in Co Cork on Monday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit, seized drugs worth €400,000 and arrested two people following a search in Cork on Monday.

At approximately 7.30pm, gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

