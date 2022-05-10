Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:32

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by a deadlock following the Assembly election in the North as the DUP refuses to enter a powersharing agreement.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead with the political issues in the North, while the National Maternity Hospital controversy and the war in Ukraine also make the front pages.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a report that has found Irish households are spending €250 more on electricity than the EU average.

The State funded an angling club that did not exist, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on the Santina Cawley murder trial.

Assault rates in Cork are rising, according to The Echo.

The Herald leads with a story on a fraud case involving a taxi man.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with calls from businesses and charities for political parties to form a Stormont Assembly.

Meanwhile, the UK government is set to pass Irish language legislation, according to The Irish News.

Sir Keir Starmer’s future and a monarch missing from the opening of Parliament are covered on Tuesday’s front pages in the UK.

Metro says Mr Starmer will resign along with his deputy Angela Rayner if they are fined for their roles in so-called ‘Beergate’, in a story also covered by The Independent.

The Guardian calls the move a “gamble”, while the Daily Mirror carries a photograph of the opposition leader with the headline: “This is what honour looks like, Mr Johnson.”

The offer to resign is cast as a “cynical ploy” to influence the Durham Constabulary’s investigation, by opposing MPs cited by the Daily Mail.

Charles will deliver the Queen’s speech on his mother’s behalf as Parliament is opened in an unprecedented move, report The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

“Nanu nanu” exclaims the Daily Star in reference to a former Nasa chief scientist saying humans will have a close encounter with alien life in just “a handful of years”.

